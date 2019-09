The show about women's wrestling you never knew you needed it coming to Netflix on June 23, but the first photos from the series were finally released today. Starring Alison Brie, GLOW (which stands for Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling) follows a young woman trying to save her acting career by joining a women's wrestling league. Just like the real-life GLOW from back in the '80s, this Netflix adaptation comes with big hair and even bigger leg warmers, and these photos prove it.