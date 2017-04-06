The show about women's wrestling you never knew you needed it coming to Netflix on June 23, but the first photos from the series were finally released today. Starring Alison Brie, GLOW (which stands for Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling) follows a young woman trying to save her acting career by joining a women's wrestling league. Just like the real-life GLOW from back in the '80s, this Netflix adaptation comes with big hair and even bigger leg warmers, and these photos prove it.
The new series is executive produced by Orange Is The New Black creator Jenji Kohan, with an all-female creative team made up of showrunners Liz Flahive (Homeland) and Carly Mensch (Nurse Jackie).
In the photos, Brie is joined by castmates Britt Baron, Kimmy Gatewood, Rebekka Johnson, Sunita Mani, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens, Jackie Tohn, and Britney Young as they navigate the world of female wrestling in 1980s LA. Their costumes are so painfully '80s in the best way, and it's seriously impressive how they're able to keep straight faces while wearing high-rise leotards.
While the original GLOW series ran four for seasons and consisted of sketches, songs and wrestling, the reboot follows a more linear narrative. Rather than being a variety show, the Netflix original imagines the stories of the women and how they came together as a team.
The cast is also joined by actor and podcast host Marc Maron, who plays Sam Sylvia. Sylvia is a failed movie director who now finds himself coaching the women's wrestling team in hopes of gaining fame.
While we're still waiting for a trailer so we can see the ladies in action, the pictures prove that the series will be just as colorful and eccentric as the work we already love from Kohan. Plus, it'll be perfectly brought to life by our favorite actresses. We see a lot of scrunchies in our future.
