Some people have expressed concern on social media over the fact that the same holding company that owns a popular doughnut chain has purchased a fast casual chain known for having more healthful menu options. But Panera's CEO and founder Ron Shaich says there's nothing to worry about. Shaich told Fortune today , "Panera will be a separate company with its own direction. If there are resources that we can use to help our strategic plan, we are going to look for them. But no one is going to force us to do anything." So, Panera customers probably won't see much of a change, although some of us wouldn't mind having the option to get a glazed doughnut to go with our salads.