Wine Leather, Poop Fabric, & 3 Other Big Ideas H&M Is Investing In

That's why H&M's commitment to becoming 100% circular and renewable — that’s only using recycled materials and renewable resources, including cotton, water, and energy — is such a big deal. Announced during its second annual Sustainability Report, H&M laid out a game plan to close the loop by 2030, and become climate positive (that’s actually lowering emissions, instead of just not contributing to it) by 2040. To speed things up, they’ve begun an independent, not-for-profit foundation that rewards scientists with big fashion ideas. The Global Change Award is put on by H&M Foundation, privately funded by the Persson family — they also founded and own the main stake in H&M Company, which allows them relative freedom to pursue their own interests, including sustainability. The second-annual awards identified five new technologies to award no-strings-attached grants to, which have the potential to make a significant impact on the environment, workers, businesses, and even international policy making.