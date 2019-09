Wine Leather, Poop Fabric, & 3 Other Big Ideas H&M Is Investing In

There’s a chance that in 100 years, all of humankind will be happily wearing silicone jumpsuits that never need replacing. But, if we’re going to take a more conservative, less 1984 route, the future of fashion will probably look a lot more like what the owners of fast-fashion brands are planning for. As the most massive, lucrative, and hungry fashion entities operating today, fast-fashion labels like H&M have a lot of say in what kinds of clothes we’ll be wearing years from now, because they’re the ones making the most impact on our earth’s resources — which won’t last if they continue to grow like they currently are. Today, fast-fashion is rapidly outpacing the growth of any other fashion sector; according to a report put out by Euromonitor International, “fast fashion and its infiltration across the world have led to permanent shifts, […] impacting pricing and sourcing strategies as traditional players try to maintain momentum.” For fast-fashion brands to survive into the future, they need to understand how not to destroy it.