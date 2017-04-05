Even Queen Elizabeth Needs Design Advice

Polish up your Pinterest boards and binge-watch your favorite design shows, because Queen Elizabeth is looking for someone with a discerning eye to add some style to Buckingham Palace.
Hello Giggles reports that the queen's looking to update a few things around the castle. And since she's not exactly a weekend warrior, she's putting out the call for someone who knows their way around drapery. According to the job listing, QE II is looking for someone who can "provide curtains and soft furnishings that will maintain the presentation and functionality" of the royal residences. So, yes, the right candidate will face furnishing not only Buckingham Palace, but also Windsor Castle and St. James' Palace, too. That's a total of over 1,000 rooms, so we're guessing anyone interested will have to be in it for the long haul.
Advertisement
The application adds that the job requires knowledge of not only machine and hand sewing, but also familiarity with historic furniture and preservation. We're also guessing that tastes will have to lean a little more traditional, since we're talking about British castles and not artists' lofts or Brooklyn brownstones. There also seems to be a major focus on curtains, so if that's where your design passions lie, this might be the perfect chance to show off your knowledge of swags, drapes, and all things window covering. You'll even have the chance to design furniture from the ground up.
Plus, you can live with the satisfaction of knowing that the queen, heads of states, and dignitaries (not to mention little Prince George) will appreciate all the blood, sweat, and tears that go into wrangling yards and yards of brocade. But since designers can't survive on pride alone, the position pays $27,689 per year and includes benefits.
Advertisement