An Important Distillery Dedicated Whiskey To Hillary Clinton

Just got this as a gift from my beautiful friends Heidi Whit. The only queer women owned distillery in the country. Rodham Rye, named after Mrs. Clinton. On the label it says: "A tribute to the women who make us what we are today. From those who fought for the vote and to end prohibition, our sisters and mothers, and women everywhere who speak out, take risks and raise up the leaders of tomorrow. Here's to you." #RodhamRye www.Republicrestoratives.com

A post shared by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Apr 1, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT