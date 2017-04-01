McGowan bought the plane last year for his transportation themed park in County Sligo, Ireland, which also includes ten double decker buses, three trains, four boats, and eight taxi cabs. (Think wedding guest accommodations!) But soon after purchasing the plane, McGowan told Travel+ Leisure, he began receiving multiple inquiries from couples wanting to either get married in the plane itself, or simply come by to take photographs with it, and inspiration struck. He is now building a mock terminal building beside the plane that can accommodate up to 200 people for a reception, and depending upon the timing of its completion, couples may be able to get married in the cockpit of the Boeing 767 as early as April of next year.