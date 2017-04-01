If you love to travel — specifically, air travel — as much as you love your significant other, you will soon be able to make it official by saying "I do" inside of an airplane.
And no, we're not talking about exchanging vows on the tarmac before sneaking off to quietly elope, a la Amanda Seyfried. We're talking about a full-fledged wedding ceremony, complete with guests and as many bridesmaids as you can con into donning those universally reviled dresses, taking place inside of an empty Boeing 767.
Beginning next year, couples can get married inside a 159-foot-long, retired Boeing 767 airplane at Irish businessman David McGowan's Quirky Glamping Village, reports Travel + Leisure.
McGowan bought the plane last year for his transportation themed park in County Sligo, Ireland, which also includes ten double decker buses, three trains, four boats, and eight taxi cabs. (Think wedding guest accommodations!) But soon after purchasing the plane, McGowan told Travel+ Leisure, he began receiving multiple inquiries from couples wanting to either get married in the plane itself, or simply come by to take photographs with it, and inspiration struck. He is now building a mock terminal building beside the plane that can accommodate up to 200 people for a reception, and depending upon the timing of its completion, couples may be able to get married in the cockpit of the Boeing 767 as early as April of next year.
“We’ve had plenty of interest, emails and phone calls from couples here, in the UK and the US who are looking for something different," McGowan told The Irish Sun. “I’m putting back 20 of the economy seats so we’ll be able to seat 20 people in there, give them an educational tour and you’ll also be able to get married if you want."
To those who opt for this unexpected new wedding trend, we can only say, may your marriages take flight.
