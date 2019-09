Girl Scout Cookie season can be complicated for young adults. At this point in our lives, we’re much too old to be Girl Scouts ourselves or have friends in a troop, but many of us aren't yet to the stage of life when we, or our friends, have Girl Scout kids. So, every year, we’re left in a pinch and end up scrambling around trying to find a Girl Scout to supply us with the goods. Sure, we could look up a selling location and walk to pick some up ourselves, but then we’re just left wondering what ever happened to the days when we got the best cookies around delivered right to our door? It turns out, there’s still a very convenient way to get them, even if you don’t have any Girl Scout buddies. You can order Girl Scout Cookies on Amazon