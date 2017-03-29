Chocolate Feathers Are The Newest Sweet Trend Taking Over Instagram

Cake is cake is cake is cake. To us, it doesn't much matter what a cake looks like as long as it tastes good, and even if it's from the grocery store or a box mix, it usually does. Even with this attitude, though, from time to time we come across a decorative trend that makes us wonder why all cakes aren't embellished and beautified with that particular technique. This happened recently when Delish introduced us to Kalabasa Bakery's ethereal chocolate feather cakes.
Kalabasa is located all the way in Moscow, and sells layer cakes and pastries of all kinds. When scrolling through its Instagram page, however, what stands out are the cakes and cupcakes with colorful shards and drizzles with what looks like paint. These are the sweets that have been adorned what Kalabasa's bakers call chocolate feathers. The name is fitting because these hardened smears of chocolate are delicate and dreamy, yet you know when you bite in, they'll offer a most satisfying crunch.
Based on Kalabasa's Instagram photos, the cakes themselves come in different flavors like honey, sour cream, and Napoleon cheese. Some are decorated with just the chocolate feathers and airbrushed and dripped color on the icing, while others have more elaborate designs that include flowers or different kinds of fruit. Even on those, the feather accents are what stand out and make the cakes so unique.
It also seems that by adjusting the colors of the chocolate feathers, Kalabasa manages to make these desserts desirable for any occasion. Pastel swipes of chocolate make us finally feel spring, shades of gold and champagne scream celebration, and the jewel blues and greens transport us to a beach day scene. We never thought we'd care this much about a cake's looks, but each one's gorgeous exterior is just begging to be cut into.
