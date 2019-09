The same thing happens every single time I bring chocolate milk into my home. I pour one glass, and it's all over. Chocolate milk is just way too thick and delicious not to down most of the bottle in one sitting. It’s inevitable that I’m going to end up drinking it all, so I honestly don't know why I bother with a glass. Apparently I’m not the only one who has struggled with this because tons of people on social media have shown the world how they cut out the middleman and get down to chugging their chocolate milk. BuzzFeed News recently opened my eyes to the fact that geniuses everywhere are drinking chocolate milk in the most hilariously efficient way, and they’ve been doing it so for some time.