Zayn Malik's Five-Year-Old Cousin Just Passed Away

Zayn Malik's family received some devastating news today: five-year-old Arshiya Malik passed away early Tuesday morning. The Daily Mail reports that the singer's cousin had been battling a brain tumor for some time, even undergoing surgery back in 2014. The family has taken to social media to announce the news and to post their tributes to her short but powerful life.
Zayn's younger sister, Waliyha, was the first to share what had happened.
The caption leads with a verse from the Qur'an, which translates to "We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return."
"Rest is peace you beautiful princess," Waliyha continued. "May Allah grant you the highest rank of jannah."
Advertisement
Arshiya's mother also posted the news.
"An angel wrote in the book of life my baby's date of birth, then whispered as she closed the book.. 'Too beautiful for earth' R.I.P baby doll.."
While Zayn has yet to speak out about the death, fans are already taking to social media to give their condolences to both the singer and his family using the hashtag #StayStrongMalikFamily.
"This so heart breaking why does God always take the best people.i know angels live in heaven but this angel will stay In million of hearts.may God bless her soul.and stay strong malik family," another lamented.
For people like Sarah Lindsell, CEO of The Brain Tumor Charity, this news is a reminder of just how important it is to find a cure for this condition.
"Their dreadful loss underlines the need for more research and vital funds into brain tumors so that families in the future do not have to face this kind of devastation," she told the Daily Mail.
We'll update this post with any other messages from the Maliks and those around them, but until then they need time to privately grieve and come together as a family to process and recover from this heartbreaking loss.
Advertisement