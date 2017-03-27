THIS Is The One Kitchen Appliance Kourtney Kardashian Refuses To Use

This story was originally published on March 27, 2017.
All die-hard Kardashian fans hold distinct descriptions in their minds for each member of the clan. Kris is the devoted matriarch, Kim is a driven businesswoman, and Kendall is the well-traveled model and foodie. When it comes to Kourtney, the first thing I think about is all her rules. She has a WiFi/radiation-free home, she's taken up a strict stance on plastic, and her children always eat carefully prepared organic, gluten-free, dairy-free meals. With those regulations in place, it should come as no shock that Kourtney Kardashian also does not believe in the use of microwaves.
This tidbit about Kourt was recently revealed when her younger sister Khloe gave Snapchat a tour of Kourtney’s meticulously organized pantry. Khloe, who is also known for being über organized, told her Snapchat followers that her eldest sister had started a pantry war. She showed off several shelves of neatly lined Fiji Water, Smart Water, and Perrier. There were also dozens of labeled glass jars filled with different healthy snacks. Finally, Khloe pointed the camera at Kourt and posed an unusual question. She asked, "Kourtney, what don't you believe in?" The mother of three gave a succinct, one word response, "microwaves."
Since she's so busy being a reality star, mom, and businesswoman, you might be wondering how she could give up such a convenient kitchen appliance. Well, Khloe explained that. She turned the camera to a shelve in the pantry, which houses a fairly large toaster oven. Khloe then proclaimed on her sister's behalf, "She doesn't believe in microwaves, but the toaster oven, she says, is solid."
I certainly don't have anything against microwaves, but on the toaster oven front, I do have to agree with Kourt. They are solid. Toaster ovens are so much better for reheating pizza, perfect for making cinnamon toast, and obviously, much less of a hassle than the full-sized oven. That's one Kourtney rule I can definitely get behind.
