Prepare Yourself: Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day Is Just Around The Corner

It’s Monday morning, which means we're dragging. As is true of the beginning of every week, we’re desperately looking for anything to motivate our tired souls to get through to Friday. Usually, those attempts are made in vain, and by the time we’ve finally come to grips with the fact that there’s nothing exciting enough on the horizon to help us not hate Monday, the day is already over. This week is different. There’s something big to look forward to, and it’s just around the corner. Next week, Ben & Jerry’s is holding is annual Free Cone Day, and that means free sweet perks for all.
This year’s free cone day will take place on Tuesday, April 4, so we’ve only got one and a half more Mondays to get through before we’re finally rewarded with Chocolate Therapy, Half Baked, or Chunky Monkey. Between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. next Tuesday, every customer can get a free cone with any flavor ice cream at any B&J’s Scoop Shop in the world. Line up for a midday pick-me-up, an after work treat, or evening dessert. No matter what, it’s completely free of charge.
The annual free cone day is Ben & Jerry’s way of thanking its customers for their loyalty, and we can’t think of a more delicious way to express gratitude. Take some time out of your Monday to start planning when and how you’re going to receive your thank you next week. Find the Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop nearest to you by clicking here. Once you’ve got your free cone day plan of action, we feel confident you’ll be ready to take on the next 8 days. Free ice cream is the ultimate motivator.
