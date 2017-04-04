Ben & Jerry's Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream Today

It’s Tuesday and we’re desperately looking for anything to motivate our tired souls to get through to Friday. Usually, those attempts are made in vain, but this week is different.
Today is Free Cone Day and the kind folks at Ben & Jerry’s are handing out free scoops of ice cream at participating stores between 12pm and 8pm. You can even choose between a cone or a cup.
Every customer can get a free cone with any flavour ice cream at any B&J’s Scoop Shop in the world. Line up for a midday pick-me-up, an after work treat, or evening dessert. No matter what, it’s completely free of charge. We can't choose between Chocolate Therapy, Half Baked, or Chunky Monkey.
The annual free cone day is Ben & Jerry’s way of thanking its customers for their loyalty, and we can’t think of a more delicious way to express gratitude. Find the Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop nearest to you by clicking here. Once you’ve got your free cone day plan of action, we feel confident you’ll be able to make it through the week. Free ice cream is the ultimate motivator.
