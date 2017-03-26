On Saturday, Fox released a preview for the second-to-last episode of New Girl Season 6 (which airs on Tuesday), implying we'll finally find out Schmidt’s (Max Greenfield) first name.
Don't believe us? Watch the very dramatic promo, tweeted by Schmidt's show wife, Hannah Simone. One thing we do know is this means more flashbacks where Greenfield wears a fat suit which is shades of Courteny Cox in Friends that we could, frankly, live without.
THE BIGGEST REVEAL IN NEW GIRL HISTORY HAPPENS THIS TUESDAY ??? pic.twitter.com/KP7uqCgaKc— Hannah Simone (@HannahSimone) March 25, 2017
Sadly, TV Live reports that the reveal of Schmidt’s first name could be seen as a case of tying up loose ends before the show ends. Series star Jake Johnson recently expressed doubt about the series’ renewal odds.
The show has seen its share of ups and downs over the years, but has always soldiered on in good humor. The best example of this was the talented cast and writers making season five work without the titular New Girl, Jess, when Zooey Deschanel became unexpectedly pregnant and took some time off from the show.
Deschanel just announced a second pregnancy, but we don't know if Jess will be taking another break from the guys and having Megan Fox's subletter Reagen return for a few more episodes.
What's in a name though? Well, as he says in the preview, Schmidt's name might be “the worst name in the history of names.”
Yikes! Got any guesses?
