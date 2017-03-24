Pamela Anderson Walked Off A TV Show & The Host Responded With A Poo Joke

If you thought reality television was a bit over-the-top in the states, then you really have to brace yourself before watching a U.K.-based reality series. Take, for example, Celebrity Juice, a series that airs on ITV2. Just from watching a brief video of the highlights from the previous season, it's clear that the language and content can get pretty graphic, and pretty embarrassing. Enough so that Pamela Anderson stormed off the set mid-game because of her outrage and discomfort over an image of her from her past that was displayed on the big screen.
The host of the series, Kevin Lemon, told The Sun that of all the outrageous things that happen on the show, he was quite "shocked" to see Anderson physically leave the studio over seeing her high school picture the show chose to air. "She just suddenly picked up her fur stole and stormed off home!," Lemon told the site. "At first I thought it might be because she didn’t want to play a game that involved putting chips up her nose, but it wasn’t, it was because we showed an old school picture of her and she didn’t like it."
The reason for her sudden exit? Lack of clearance over use of the photo. "She didn’t tell me, but she said to one of the producers, ‘I’m not happy, I have clearance on all my pictures, I’m not happy you showed that.’ She could’ve just said, ‘Keith, I have to go, I’m meeting a friend,’ but no, she just stormed without even saying sorry." She added: "We were all shocked, but we were dancing at that time so we just laughed and waved. There’s so much worse we do to people on Juice, so I’m really surprised that’s what made her walk."
Lemon offered an immature alternative, joking that she "needed a poo and she ran off because she didn't wanna poo herself on telly?" Ha. Good one.
Jokes aside, Lemon is confident that he'll see the 49-year-old back on as a guest sooner than later. "She’s a lovely woman, she’s been on three times, I’m sure I’ll see her again and she’ll explain everything." It doesn't sound like there's much to explain, Lemon. I'd just leave it and apologize to Anderson next time you cross her path.
