Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars is bringing us a new spinoff of the intensive couples therapy series titled Family Edition. It really should be called Family Boot Camp: Reality Stars, because the show will focus entirely on the broken relationships between a handful of reality stars and their family members. We just got a first look at the show, and, oh my god, it looks like a total shit show. What else do you expect when you put fucked up family relationships and combustible personalities in front of a camera in hopes of producing entertaining reality TV?
Their are four families participating in the therapeutic boot camp, the most explosive of which looks to be Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham and her divorced parents, as well as Kendra Wilkinson and the mother she cut off two years ago. They, along with the other stars, are doing the week-long show "as a last resort where they will ultimately decide whether to mend or end their toxic ties forever" with the help of two relationship experts running "high octane drills to help them discover the painful truths and whether blood is thicker than water."
Advertisement
Sound like enough drama to you? Here are the four families getting into the mud with each other.
- Farrah Abraham & Parents Debra & Michael
The Teen Mom OG star and her divorced mom and dad get into a viscous fight in the trailer, trading nasty insults.
The Teen Mom OG star and her divorced mom and dad get into a viscous fight in the trailer, trading nasty insults.
- Kendra Wilkinson & Mom Patti
The Former Playboy star made her reality debut on The Girls Next Door and currently appears on Kendra On Top. She and her mother have a longstanding feud, and haven't spoken in two years.
The Former Playboy star made her reality debut on The Girls Next Door and currently appears on Kendra On Top. She and her mother have a longstanding feud, and haven't spoken in two years.
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino & Brothers Marc & Frank
The fresh off rehab Jersey Shore alum and his brothers, who starred on The Sorrentinos, go head-to-head over Mike's substance abuse and mishandling of the family business.
The fresh off rehab Jersey Shore alum and his brothers, who starred on The Sorrentinos, go head-to-head over Mike's substance abuse and mishandling of the family business.
- Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson & Mom Paula
The former football star of Ochocinco: The Ultimate Catch confronts his mom, who left him with his grandmother when he was 5-years-old.
The former football star of Ochocinco: The Ultimate Catch confronts his mom, who left him with his grandmother when he was 5-years-old.
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition premieres April 28 at 9 p.m. on we TV.
Advertisement