Even though we won't be getting the second season of Westworld until 2018, we do already know that we have one (sorta) new character to add to the top of our "Hosts To Know" roster (we really have one), although you may already recognize her.
Angela (Talulah Riley), the host that greeted William (Jimmi Simpson) when he first entered the Westworld facilities (she helps him get settled and even chooses a few items of clothing for the newbie), has been promoted by the showrunners to appear as a series regular on the second series of the show.
So, other than a nice fat paycheck for Talulah, what does this mean for Angela as a character on the series, which wrapped in December and left us all itching for more? We don't know for sure but we can start speculating based on what we have learned about her character from her brief, but important, appearances on the show. First off, we do know a little bit about Angela in season 2, as HBO teases that she will be “a host whose beatific face welcomed guests to Westworld for decades … Angela will prove to be one of the last faces many guests will ever see," Entertainment Weekly writes.
Beatific face? The last one guests will ever see? Sounds like that could be another host uprising to me. Will Angela team up with Maeve (Thandie Newton) to lead a rebellion army against all the humans in the park? Will she gain consciousness like Dolores? We know that Angela's is involved in multiple narratives in the park, across multiple timelines, so she has the potential to do a lot of damage. And apparently has a lot of death.
We all better hold onto our black cowboy hats — it’s going to be a bumpy, bloody ride.
Advertisement