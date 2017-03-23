Starbucks Just Made It So Much Easier To Give Your Friends The Gift Of Free Coffee

There are certain people in the world who are just impossible to shop for. We all have that one person who we love and want the best for, but either they already have everything or they're just SO picky. Though it can be a real pain in the you-know-what, it's also part of the reason we love them. Plus, we can't fault them completely because those people are the reason that glorious gift card exists. When it comes time to chose a birthday present for one of those particular people or if we ever just want to let them know we're thinking about them, nine times out of ten, we pick up a gift card. Being able to pick out anything you want free of charge is something even the choosiest people can really appreciate, and Starbucks knows that. That's exactly why the coffee chain recently made a big announcement that's going to make sharing the gift of caffeine so much easier. According to TeenVogue, starting next month, you will be able to send your BFFs a Starbucks gift card via iMessage.
Last month, Starbucks introduced a similar feature in China on the WeChat app. TechCrunch reported that Chinese customers with the messaging app can now easily send a Starbucks coffee, other beverage, or gift to their friends through an in-app feature. Starting very soon, Americans will be able to do the same using iMessage.
Just think, whenever you're friend's having a rough day, you can help them get through it by simply shooting them a coffee by text. When your pal receives the voucher in iMessage, they'll have the option of either using it directly from the message or downloading it to the Starbucks app so they can save it for a rainy day. Soon, even your picky friends can easily and quickly receive a sweet gift. And, hopefully, they'll return the favor.
