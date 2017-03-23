Story from Food & Drinks

People Are Freaking Out Over Cadbury Easter Eggs For The Most Ridiculous Reason

Caitlin Flynn
In case you missed it, there are a lot of depressing, infuriating things happening in the world right now. In fact, I’ve contemplated starting a spreadsheet to keep track of all the political and social issues that warrant both outrage and action. People with, uh, slightly different priorities have chosen to direct their fury at a candy manufacturer. The word “Easter” was removed from Cadbury and Nestlé packaging in the U.K. and people have a lot of feelings about it.
Thankfully treats like candy eggs, jelly beans, and chocolate bunnies aren’t going anywhere — because that would certainly be a legitimate reason to revolt. Instead, a growing number of candy companies have opted to label the sweets “springtime” treats rather than Easter candy. For example, the "Cadbury Easter Egg Trail Pack," has been renamed (*gasp*) the "Egg Hunt Pack."
Eating chocolate is a fairly secular activity, so the packaging change-up seems like no big deal. But, this is the second time Nestlé has been forced to do damage control thanks to the complaints of disgruntled customers who apparently can’t fully enjoy their candy unless it says “Easter” on the package.
"Chocolate eggs have been synonymous with Easter and the Easter story since the beginning of the last century and the association is now an automatic one," a Nestlé spokesperson told The Telegraph in March 2016. “There has been no deliberate decision to drop the word Easter from our products and the name is still widely used at Nestlé.”
Across the pond, U.S. retailers like Target and Walmart have also opted to not use the word “Easter” on candy packaging. Thankfully the adorable bunnies haven’t been dropped from the packages — so, in my book, there’s really no cause for alarm.
Other people feel a little differently and the offended bunch has taken to (where else?) Twitter to air their grievances about the Easter omission.
It’s basically the “Happy Holidays” versus “Merry Christmas” controversy all over again. Pick your battles, people.
