People Are Freaking Out Over Cadbury Easter Eggs For The Most Ridiculous Reason

@LesleyMillercyp so gone from a product with a christian Quaker background to a muslim appeasement society.I rufuse to buy cadbury chocolate— russell hillman (@heatmeterman) March 19, 2017
Halal certification is purchased through the Muslim Brotherhood. Sales help to fund terrorism. Remember to continue to boycott Cadbury. pic.twitter.com/qFZBlimVhf— Jane Margaret (@JaneMargaret9) March 20, 2017
OK people Cadbury's brand going halal (barbaric) so I'm going to boycott as much as possible. Lets all turn to Thorntons and dump Cadbury's— pepys (@nelsons_pigeon) March 19, 2017
Dear people who are angry at Cadbury, Oxygen is also Halal, do us a favour and boycott that.— Michaela Hunter (@GreenScrnwriter) March 21, 2017
@Cern_lXXl Hi! None of our UK products are Halal Certified and we have never made any changes to our chocolate to specifically make them 1/2— Cadbury UK (@CadburyUK) March 20, 2017
@Cern_lXXl halal. They are just suitable for those following a halal diet in the same way that standard foods like bread or water would be.— Cadbury UK (@CadburyUK) March 20, 2017
When I used to run the @CadburyUK account years back it blew my mind how horrible, racist & frankly stupid everyone tweeting about Halal was https://t.co/rua3aYN5Sp— Jerry Daykin (@jdaykin) March 20, 2017
@LewisD268 Help for Heroes Thorntons EASTER on package. Cadbury Mars etc do not. Halal = Islam. They don't believe Jesus died on the cross ?— TechniDeb52%?? (@Technideb) March 20, 2017
@crimprofiler It’s not true to claim we have removed the word ‘Easter’ from our Easter eggs, it’s clearly stated on the back of the pack 1/3— Cadbury UK (@CadburyUK) March 20, 2017
No mention of 'Easter'on my Cadbury's chocolate egg. Packaging reads "Fuck Jesus in the hairy hole" and the egg contains an actual bomb.— Davey Jones (@DHBJones) March 20, 2017