The Real's Loni Love Talks About Her Miscarriage & Why She Doesn't Want Kids

Panel member Loni Love got really real when she told The Real that she had a miscarriage when she was in her 20s. Love's confession came during a segment during Tuesday's show called “Girl Chat: I’m Late. Period.” The panel was discussing their pregnancy scares. Love's was perhaps the most intense.
She says that she visited the doctor after taking 14 pregnancy tests.
“At the time, I started processing it,” she says. “The dude I was with, he was excited, but I was still really, really nervous...And, sure enough, as soon as I was OK with [the pregnancy], about 8 weeks, I miscarried.”
The 45-year-old comedian says that the experience put her off the idea of having kids.
“I just never wanted that feeling again, because I was already afraid,” she says of her decision to never have children. “I had so much love for that baby. That’s why I don’t take it lightly. After that, I made sure I would never get pregnant again, because I didn’t want to go through that. I felt like it was a person I was letting down...That’s the reason I don’t have children to this day."
That's a tough experience. About 15-25% of recorded pregnancies end in miscarriages, according to WebMD. The March of Dimes estimates that as many as half of pregnancies end in miscarriage, though many are undetected because they occur before the first missed menstrual cycle. So it's a fairly common thing that many women experience. Of course, this was just Love's experience and many women have healthy pregnancies and births even after multiple miscarriages.
Watch Love's moving moment below.
