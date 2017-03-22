These In-N-Out Obsessed Grandparents Are The Definition Of #RelationshipGoals

A lot of people insist that opposites attract, but I personally think it’s important to have a few things in common with your partner. Sharing a common interest is good way to stay connected, even if you don’t agree on everything. No two people prove my theory more than this pair of Twitter-famous grandparents. These two share a serious passion for In-N-Out Burger.
Mashable recently alerted us to a very precious tweet shared by a woman named Heather Daniels. Over the weekend, Daniels posted an extensive photo collage to Twitter and every single individual picture appeared to feature the same man holding up his In-N-Out order. That man is Heather’s grandfather. In the tweet, she explained that nearly every time her grandma and grandpa eat at In-N-Out together, her grandma takes a photo of her husband and sends it to their granddaughter. So sweet, right?
Everytime my grandparents go to In N Out together, my grandma takes a pic of my grandpa and texts it to me. I hope to be like them one day ? pic.twitter.com/zb3uN2CjCN— Heather Daniels (@heatheerdaniels) March 19, 2017
Daniels told Mashable that her grandparents dine at In-N-Out about once a week. Of course, as seasoned In-N-Out eaters, the two, who have been married 53 years, have turned their weekly orders into a science. The proud granddaughter explained that her grandpa always orders a number two combo meal, and her grandma opts for just a hamburger. The couple then splits the fries that come with his combo. Clearly these weekly visits are the exact definition of relationship goals.
The story of how the photo sharing began is actually pretty funny, too. According to Daniels, “The tradition started because their son (my uncle) lives in Seattle now, and a couple years ago, my grandma started to send him pictures every time they went to make him jealous of their In-N-Out. Eventually she started sending me the photos as well, which I loved!” That’s just too relatable. Who among us hasn’t sent a food photo to friends purely for the sake a igniting a little envy? May we all be so lucky to one day find someone to share our love of food and our love of making our kids mad. A couple with that much in common is definitely in it for the long haul.
