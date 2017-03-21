Here's Why A Bunch Of Models Wore Just Jeans & Bras In A Train Station

#iwontcompromise Campaign Video link in Bio ⬆️This image says it all. FREEDOM! FUN! FEARLESS! Your body isn't theirs to judge it's yours to love. To the other women in this campaign, we are forever bonded through this powerful experience - much respect, to @penningtons for putting this much needed movement together - I salute you & to @hourglasscath there is no one I'd rather be strutting beside - love you girl ?#Repost @penningtons with @repostapp ・・・ On February 8th 2017, Penningtons took over Toronto’s Union Station, echoing messages of body diversity, size-acceptance and self-love. The #iwontcompromise movement is about raising our voice against body prejudices. It is about not compromising on what you love or who you are just because it makes someone else uncomfortable. Plus-size women are often faced with discrimination against their size, so we pushed the boundaries. Making waves in the name of body-diversity starts with showing that plus-size women CAN do anything. Visit www.iwontcompromise.ca #iwontcompromise #penningtons
I participated in @penningtons #iwontcompromise campaign because I wanted to show every man who ever told me that I was too fat to love, every girl who ever teased me in grade school because I had a fat ass, to the students in residence who called me a pig, and to every person who's ever made me feel like I was less deserving of happiness or of love because of my size... that I am taking a stand against body prejudices and that I will NEVER compromise myself ever again to meet someone's perspective on how my body should look. I want my followers to be proud to follow me because while I preach this mentality, I live it everyday. This is not something I voice hollowly - this is something I have lived and breathed my entire life... a slow and steady confidence that grows like a Phoenix out of the ashes of despair. A confidence that empowers you to hold your head high no matter how people look at you, and fans the flames of self love so much so that you become impenetrable to hate because you don't give AF what stupid, ignorant people think. ?? . . #BodyPositive #RockYourCurves #bnmcurvy #plusmodelmag #beautybeyondsize #psmodel #fashionforwardplus #effyourbeautystandards #lovetheskinyourein #iamsizesexy #respectmycurves #iamcurve #curvymodel #daretowear #tcfstyle #stylefilesplus #styleinfluencer #styleandcurvemag #daretobe #curvygirlsvip #pmmlovemybody #pmmspotlightmodel #plussizelingerie #lingerie #thesecurves #plusmodel #plussizefashion #curvy #plussize
Taking over #UnionStation in #Toronto for the @penningtons #iwontcompromise campaign, promoting strength, confidence and beauty at any size. This was such an empowering campaign, and one I was blessed to be a part of (and 7 months pregnant, no less!) I can't wait to teach my daughter the values promoted by this campaign, that no matter your size or what your body looks like, you deserve to feel proud, beautiful, and confident in yourself. Thank you to all the inspiring, beautiful women who I walked alongside for this: @isabellaforget @killerkurves @tessholliday @mizwoochic @the_canadian_ashley @hourglasscath @breebeexox @caterinamoda ???