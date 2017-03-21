Here's Why A Bunch Of Models Wore Just Jeans & Bras In A Train Station

#iwontcompromise Campaign Video link in Bio ⬆️This image says it all. FREEDOM! FUN! FEARLESS! Your body isn't theirs to judge it's yours to love. To the other women in this campaign, we are forever bonded through this powerful experience - much respect, to @penningtons for putting this much needed movement together - I salute you & to @hourglasscath there is no one I'd rather be strutting beside - love you girl ?#Repost @penningtons with @repostapp ・・・ On February 8th 2017, Penningtons took over Toronto’s Union Station, echoing messages of body diversity, size-acceptance and self-love. The #iwontcompromise movement is about raising our voice against body prejudices. It is about not compromising on what you love or who you are just because it makes someone else uncomfortable. Plus-size women are often faced with discrimination against their size, so we pushed the boundaries. Making waves in the name of body-diversity starts with showing that plus-size women CAN do anything. Visit www.iwontcompromise.ca #iwontcompromise #penningtons

