Here's Why A Bunch Of Models Wore Just Jeans & Bras In A Train Station

Holliday paired up last March with the Canadian retailer on a collaboration dubbed Tess Holliday x Mblm. The year-long collaboration has been comprised of monthly drops of new items, all priced under $100. “It's all about having a few statement pieces, but mostly your basic everyday pieces that are staples in your wardrobe,” Holliday told Refinery29 when the line launched. “I call it ‘effortless,’ because that's what I really wanted for the line. Something you know will work and make you feel good and requires little effort.” Tess Holliday x Mblm's summer collection is launching in Penningtons stores and on the retailer's site in April. (The model wore jeans from her Mblm line for last last month's spectacle in Toronto.)