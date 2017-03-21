Story from Fashion

Here's Why A Bunch Of Models Wore Just Jeans & Bras In A Train Station

Alexandra Ilyashov
Photo: Courtesy of Penningtons.
Last month, we were intrigued when refreshingly outspoken plus-size model Tess Holliday took to Instagram to share an intriguing, if sort of cryptic, peek at a project she was working on. The video featured Holliday and a size-inclusive slew of other models donning just jeans and black bras in Toronto's Union Station. They all held up signs with body positivity-lauding prompts to join the conversation (although we weren't all that sure at the time what the conversation was about, exactly), along the lines of "Insta this...for size acceptance."
The reason for the statement-making, shirtless turnout? Penningtons, a Canadian retailer, was rolling out the latest installment of its #IWontCompromise campaign. Holliday was the first to post about the inspiring stunt: "Yes to body diversity. Yes to walking through Union Station in just your bra & jeans. Yes to us embracing our bodies at all stages," the model wrote. A number of other models that eschewed shirts in the middle of a busy train station posted their own empowering sentiments on social media this week, concurrent with Penningtons' release of a campaign video. (One of the models that participated, Courtney Mina, shared that she was even months pregnant at the time.)
Advertisement

#iwontcompromise Campaign Video link in Bio ⬆️This image says it all. FREEDOM! FUN! FEARLESS! Your body isn't theirs to judge it's yours to love. To the other women in this campaign, we are forever bonded through this powerful experience - much respect, to @penningtons for putting this much needed movement together - I salute you & to @hourglasscath there is no one I'd rather be strutting beside - love you girl ?#Repost @penningtons with @repostapp ・・・ On February 8th 2017, Penningtons took over Toronto’s Union Station, echoing messages of body diversity, size-acceptance and self-love. The #iwontcompromise movement is about raising our voice against body prejudices. It is about not compromising on what you love or who you are just because it makes someone else uncomfortable. Plus-size women are often faced with discrimination against their size, so we pushed the boundaries. Making waves in the name of body-diversity starts with showing that plus-size women CAN do anything. Visit www.iwontcompromise.ca #iwontcompromise #penningtons

A post shared by Meredith Shaw (@meredithshawtoronto) on

I participated in @penningtons #iwontcompromise campaign because I wanted to show every man who ever told me that I was too fat to love, every girl who ever teased me in grade school because I had a fat ass, to the students in residence who called me a pig, and to every person who's ever made me feel like I was less deserving of happiness or of love because of my size... that I am taking a stand against body prejudices and that I will NEVER compromise myself ever again to meet someone's perspective on how my body should look. I want my followers to be proud to follow me because while I preach this mentality, I live it everyday. This is not something I voice hollowly - this is something I have lived and breathed my entire life... a slow and steady confidence that grows like a Phoenix out of the ashes of despair. A confidence that empowers you to hold your head high no matter how people look at you, and fans the flames of self love so much so that you become impenetrable to hate because you don't give AF what stupid, ignorant people think. ?? . . #BodyPositive #RockYourCurves #bnmcurvy #plusmodelmag #beautybeyondsize #psmodel #fashionforwardplus #effyourbeautystandards #lovetheskinyourein #iamsizesexy #respectmycurves #iamcurve #curvymodel #daretowear #tcfstyle #stylefilesplus #styleinfluencer #styleandcurvemag #daretobe #curvygirlsvip #pmmlovemybody #pmmspotlightmodel #plussizelingerie #lingerie #thesecurves #plusmodel #plussizefashion #curvy #plussize

A post shared by Hourglasscath ⌛️ (@hourglasscath) on

Holliday paired up last March with the Canadian retailer on a collaboration dubbed Tess Holliday x Mblm. The year-long collaboration has been comprised of monthly drops of new items, all priced under $100. “It's all about having a few statement pieces, but mostly your basic everyday pieces that are staples in your wardrobe,” Holliday told Refinery29 when the line launched. “I call it ‘effortless,’ because that's what I really wanted for the line. Something you know will work and make you feel good and requires little effort.” Tess Holliday x Mblm's summer collection is launching in Penningtons stores and on the retailer's site in April. (The model wore jeans from her Mblm line for last last month's spectacle in Toronto.)
Check out the full campaign video from the retailer's empowering #IWontCompromise turnout last month, below.
Advertisement

More from Stores

R29 Original Series