We know adulting can be complicated, but we found the perfect way to time travel back to childhood, even if only our tastebuds are taking the trip. A doughnut shop in Providence Rhode Island just came up with the perfect throwback and yes, it involves fried, doughy treats. PVDonuts recently released a whole line of doughnuts inspired by our favorite snacks from childhood. One bite, and you're sure to feel like a kid again.
HelloGiggles reports that this month, PVDonuts will be offering eight different new doughnuts flavors, and each one is a take on some of the most iconic '90s snacks. For a limited time, you can enjoy Rice Krispy Treats, Wild Berry PopTarts, Fruity Pebbles, Pop Rocks, Cosmic Brownies, Dunkaroos, Nutter Butters, and Hershey's chocolate milk in doughnut form. Genius, right?
The retro junk food doughnuts are expertly decorated in the most fun ways, making them sure to pop on your Instagram feed. Most importantly though, they taste just like our lunch boxes from back in the day. Some feature crumbles of the actual food, while others simply taste like the treats you enjoyed in the '90s. A few of them even have a throwback filling. For instance, bite into a Wild Berry PopTart doughnut, and you'll get a taste of berry jam. And, the Fruity Pebbles doughnut has a delicious cereal milk custard inside.
All month long, PVDonuts is providing us with the perfect way to take the edge off adulting. Make sure you get them now because, just like childhood, these doughnuts won't be around forever.
