How This Stranger Saved A Mom From Being Kicked Off A Plane

Without a doubt, one of the most difficult things about being a parent is trying to take care of a fussy baby in public. But when one mom was traveling alone with her twin babies on a flight, she encountered some extra trouble trying to carry both babies by herself.
Mackenzie Murphy, a passenger who witnessed what happened, submitted her story to the Love What Matters Facebook page, writing that it "restored [her] faith in humanity."
"Yesterday, this woman on my flight had twin babies, probably under 6 months, not so sure of the age," she wrote. "It was a very packed flight so they started taking carry on luggage to store under the plane."
Since the gate worker had to take the woman's car seat, she would now have to hold both babies since they weren't old enough to sit up on their own.
"When she sat down on the plane, a flight attendant immediately told her she couldn't hold both babies, and would have to leave the flight," Murphy wrote. But that's when another passenger stepped in to help.
"A mother sitting in front of me, with permission from the other mother, volunteered to hold one of her babies for the entire flight," Murphy wrote. "Keep in mind this was a flight that was supposed to be a quick 45 minutes. We ended up sitting on the tarmac for 2 1/2 hours!"
Not only that, this kind stranger also fed the other woman's baby and burped him.
"Her own daughter started crying," she continued. "This mom, so calmly, went on to explain to her young daughter that 'our job is to help other people. This mom is all by herself with no help, and really needs another mom to help.'"
For the rest of the flight, the woman held the baby and sang him to sleep.
"My heart still feels fuzzy," Murphy wrote. "Moral of the story is when you see people needing help, do the right thing and help them."
Since Murphy submitted her post, it has been shared over 7,000 times at the time of writing, with other Facebook users commenting on how relatable this mom's situation is — and how kind it was of the stranger to help.
"I had a similar experience... I was traveling last week alone with my 3 month old and she had trouble with her ears/teeth," one other user wrote. "She screamed and cried for 30 minutes straight and a woman asked is she could help by rocking her, that she had 3 daughters. Another passenger offered to help by holding her and another called to me as I walked the aisle, 'we've been there so many times. You're doing a great job!' I got teary -eyed being the recipient of such compassion."
As many of us know, taking children out in public can be difficult enough, let alone traveling with them on a plane — making this stranger's act of kindness all the more heartwarming.
