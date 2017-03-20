The clip opens with a Canucks fan named Brandon preparing to play a halftime game called the Canucks Puck Shuffle. The big screen shows three pucks being shuffled around, and Brandon must chose which of them has the mystery prize underneath it. Luckily, he choses correctly, and the puck reveals the question, “will you marry me?” Right after the big reveal, Brandon’s girlfriend comes out and gets down on one knee. Of course, the crowd goes WILD. In her arms is a giant bouquet of Dorito roses, made out of ketchup-flavored Doritos. She asks, “Brandon, will you marry me?" and obviously, he says yes. The happy couple kisses, and she hands over the Doritos. Honestly, the only way we could ever imagine this proposal being topped is by using a bouquet of Dorito roses made with the Cool Ranch flavor. Talk about romantic.