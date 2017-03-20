Story from TV Shows

Modern Family's Rico Rodriguez Announced His Father's Sudden Passing On Instagram

On March 12, Roy Rodriguez, father to Modern Family star Rico Rodriguez, passed away at the age of 52. His death was sudden, and after a week of mourning, Rico (who plays Manny on the sitcom) took to Instagram to post a tribute.
"This has been the toughest week of my life," the post begins, under a photo of the two sipping milkshakes. "My Dad was the most kind hearted, loving, hard working, determined, and funny man I have ever known."
The 18-year-old went on to call his dad a "super hero" who had the ability to get "the best out of you day in and day out."
"I'm gonna miss your hugs. I'm gonna miss your advice. I'm gonna miss your smile, and I'm gonna miss your laugh," he writes. "I know you're looking down at us right now giving us the green light to move forward. I miss you Daddy. I'll love you forever - Your youngest."
Rico's older sister, Raini, who played Trish in Disney's Austin & Ally, posted a message on her own account as well.
"You have officially been gone one week daddy and while it has been really difficult, we are all still standing tall and I know it's because you are sending us strength and guidance all the way from heaven," the 23-year-old writes. "My daddy was the greatest man in my life. His work ethic and sense of humor were two of his greatest characteristics, both of which he shared with me."
She goes on to say that her father both taught her life lessons and pushed her towards her dreams.
"I know you will continue to shine down on me, momma, Rico, Ray, Poppi and baby and we will be ok!" she adds. "I promise to make you proud daddy. I will love and miss you forever. - Your one and only baby girl."
Both posts are overwhelmed with messages of support, and we hope each comment brings the family a little bit of the peace they need in this difficult time.
