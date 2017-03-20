Edamame sold in 33 states has been potentially contaminated with listeria and recalled from store shelves, according to the FDA. The at-risk soy beans are from Advanced Fresh Concepts Franchise Corp., which discovered the contamination after a random check of their facilities.
Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that causes a sometimes-fatal infection, and is particularly dangerous for children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Even otherwise healthy people can get sick from listeria-infected foods, though, so watch out for symptoms such as fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
Any edamame from the company dated between January 3 and March 17 of 2017 is at risk of listeria contamination, especially if it was sold in one of these 33 states:
AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, ME, MI, MN, MS, NC, NH, NM, NY, OH, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WA, and WY.
As of now, no one has reported getting sick from the edamame and all infected packages have been removed from the stores that sell this brand.
Still, check your freezers and refrigerators. If you happen to have a package of this edamame, you can return it to the store where you bought it for a full refund.
But, just for now, it might be best to lay off the edamame.
