Masterchef Junior Challenge Winner Got To Eat Dinner With Michelle Obama

When Michelle Obama taped an appearance on Masterchef Junior last year, she presented the young chefs with the “Mystery Box” challenge. The winner of the reality show challenge, which aired last week, was 11-year-old Justise Mayberry. As part of her prize, Justise got to attend the Kids’ State Dinner at the White House last July, when President Barack Obama was still in office.
“I don’t think I ever imagined that me, 11-year-old Justise from Georgia, would get to go in the White House and have dinner with Michelle Obama!” said Justise in an exclusive clip, reports People.
Michelle Obama’s challenge consisted of having the 14 contestants come up with original recipes using produce inspired by her White House kitchen garden (like eggplant, peppers, berries, apples). The recipes were required to abide by the MyPlate symbol and have a half plate of fruits and veggies and the rest with dairy, lean protein and whole grains. Justise’s winning recipe was pan-seared shrimp with sautéed bell peppers, carrots, eggplant, and quinoa.
During their hangout at the the annual Kids’ State Dinner, Justise got to interview Obama — this footage didn’t make it on air. Fox released a clip of the conversation, and the young chef is seen asking some great questions like what advice the former First Lady would give aspiring kid chefs.
“There is nothing more important that you can do for yourself than to get an education,” answered Obama, a healthy eating advocate who spearheaded the “Let’s Move” initiative, to Justise’s query. “Doing your best not just in the kitchen, but you’ve got to be your best in the classroom. I want you all to keep pushing and preparing yourself for college and doing well.”
Obama also encouraged young chefs to use their voice. She added: “And the last thing I would tell you to do is your voice and help others because a lot of kids don’t know how important it is to eat healthy. So you guys have to be our ambassadors and introduce them to new vegetables and fruits.”
