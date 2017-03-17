We don't want to freak you out, but if you have some frozen pizza in the back of your freezer for a rainy day, you may want to give it a once-over. On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that over 21,000 pounds of frozen pizzas are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
According to the announcement, supplier RBR Meat Company Inc. has recalled its Marketside supreme frozen pizza, which were sold in Walmart retailers in 11 states. RBR Meat Company recalled about 21,220 pounds of Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizza that were shipped to retail distribution centers in California, Nevada, Utah, and Washington.
According to USDA, the problem was discovered during the firm's routine sampling of its products. While there haven't been any confirmed reports of illnesses yet, the company is taking safety precautions.
The pizzas were available in Walmart stores in California, Colorado, Nevada, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming, Alaska and Hawaii.
According to the CDC, consuming foods contaminated with listeria can cause headaches, fevers, stiff neck, nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Listeria contamination can be particularly harmful for children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. It can even cause stillbirths and miscarriages in pregnant people.
Anyone who has purchased the product in question is urged to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.
