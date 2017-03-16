Coachella Sued Urban Outfitters For Trying To Cash In On Those Festival Vibes

On Tuesday, Coachella's parent company, Goldeneye, filed a lawsuit in California alleging that Urban Outfitters is infringing on the festival's trademark by selling Coachella gear. The suit hones in on four incriminating pieces, all from Free People, which is a subsidiary of Urban Outfitters: a tunic, pair of boots, minidress, and tank. (The items in question have since been removed from Urban Outfitters' and Free People's sites.) The retailer is even getting in trouble for how it's accruing views (and, potentially, sales) for these festival branded items: The suit points out that Urban Outfitters is "trading on the goodwill and fame" of the festival by using its name in the URL links as well as the search keywords for those items in question.