"We came on this idea of treating the show the way I treat standup, where it's like, I'll take a particular topic for each episode," he told Refinery29 back in November 2015 . "So episode two is about parents, and episode eight is about the elderly, and episode seven is about women's issues, and episode nine is a relationship episode. Each episode is a self-contained thing, but at the same time there is a through line with each episode."