Why Your Timeline Is Full Of Caesar Memes Today

If you remember one thing from reading William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar in your high school English class, it's probably this line: "Beware the Ides of March."
This is how a soothsayer warns Caesar of his impending assassination at the hands of Brutus, Cassius, and up to 60 other Roman senators. Inspired by the real-life event, the murder in the play takes place on March 15 — which literally translates to the "Ides of March." ("Ides" was the name for the day of the full moon each month in Roman times, usually the 13th or 15th.)
Strangely enough, this date's notorious rep doesn't end with Caesar. Quite a few grave events have taken place on March 15, from deadly blizzards to a 12th century raid. So, while Julius Caesar's assassination is what helped put the Ides of March on the map, history has given us plenty of reasons to continue to watch our backs on that day.
And if you didn't already know about today's ominous roots, a quick scroll through your Twitter or Instagram timelines probably tipped you off. Believe it or not, more than a few people see the anniversary of one of the most iconic betrayals in history as an opportunity to post corny puns and memes — and we have to admit, they're pretty funny. Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite Ides of March posts from social media today. Enjoy — and, of course, beware.
This seems super relevant today. #resist #getoutofmyuterus #idesOfMarch pic.twitter.com/CGi0o4E5dG— Susan Sterling G. (@sssuzy) March 15, 2017
When Julius Caesar noticed everyone in the room was strapped and he wasn't #idesOfMarch pic.twitter.com/IS9U7HhkL1— READY FOR STARDOM (@StardomLA) March 15, 2017
Happy hump day and remember...beware the #idesOfMarch ? pic.twitter.com/RB52G48g9w— MarysHere (@Maryshere2) March 15, 2017
I wait all year to post this pic.twitter.com/MZfnTYscMp— Christine Killmer (@ChristineK50) March 15, 2017
