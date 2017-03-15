Rejoice! American Airlines Is Bringing This Back On Select Flights

It seems like every day, you hear about airlines taking things away — legroom, free bags, complimentary soda — but there's some light at the end of the runway. Condé Nast Traveler reports that American Airlines is bringing back food on select flights. And it's for everyone, not just the lucky few sitting in business and first class.
American Airlines will offer food on two of its most popular routes, New York to Los Angeles and New York to San Francisco. According to CNT, the new (old) meal service will start on May 1 and include "continental breakfast" for early flights and a "boxed meal with a sandwich wrap, kettle chips, and dessert" for lunch or dinner. Plus, there's a fruit and cheese plate and vegetarian options on the menu, too. It'll be available to all customers on the route, though naturally, there will be more options (and real silverware and china) for anyone sitting in certain upgraded classes. The soda, coffee, and tea that has been complimentary will stay that way, so no worries about missing out on that Diet Coke when you're 30,000 feet up.
Advertisement
Delta made the a similar announcement in February, but its offering food on more routes. Delta's service starts March 1 on the New York to L.A. and San Francisco routes. Then, in April, the airline will expand the meals to 10 more cities, including Seattle; Washington, D.C.; Boston; and more. Delta's breakfast menu includes a "honey maple breakfast sandwich; a breakfast "medley" with fruit, yogurt, and a Kind bar; or fruit and cheese plate". At lunch, passengers can opt for a "mesquite-smoked turkey combo, Mediterranean whole grain vegetable wrap, or fruit and cheese plate," so if you're comparing menus between Delta and American Airlines, you've got plenty to go on.
Let's hope this trend continues and anyone flying the friendly skies will get grub no matter where they're headed. Currently, Hawaiian Airlines is the only domestic airline that still serves complimentary meals in all classes.
Advertisement