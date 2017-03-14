The right-wing media has attacked my #periodcoloringbook all week- calling it 'child abuse' because it affirms trans and gender non conforming menstruators. In response, I am donating all profits from this week to the @translifeline. If you stand with menstruators of all genders, please share this post. When they go low, we go high. In solidarity - Cass & Toni #periodpower #protecttranskids #womensmarch #menstrualmovement #menstruators #queeriods #theygolowwegohigh #menstrualhealth #inclusivefeminism

