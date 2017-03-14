Despite its existence in every show about awkward teenagers, I kind of doubt the dreaded high school gym class climbing rope is an actual thing. But the DIY obstacle course one teenager had to do in her gym class makes that rope look like a fluffy kitten.
Giselle Blancas, a high school student in Chicago, posted a video of herself doing the obstacle course to Twitter.
So this is what happened to me in gym today. ??? pic.twitter.com/R2KJh2crSU— Gigi_? (@xv_gigii) March 13, 2017
Her gym teacher had stacked a bunch of milk cartons into a makeshift staircase. It looks like the students were supposed to climb up the milk cartons, but in case anything went wrong, they were attached to a safety line and harness, like the ones used for rock climbing. In Giselle's case, though, the safety harness caused a problem.
She barely made it up two steps before the kids at the other end of Giselle's harness tugged the line a little too hard, and sent her flying face-first into the stack of milk crates.
We're just glad she was wearing a helmet.
The internet is all over this gym class fail. As of writing, her tweet has more than 21,000 likes and 12,000 retweets. And Giselle, who goes by @xv_gigii on Twitter, has gotten some of the most hilarious reactions.
She's been compared to a few different celebs:
@xv_gigii Miley Cyrus who?? ??? pic.twitter.com/MxwR9gz1mk— fine wine ?? (@danieladelrey1) March 14, 2017
@xv_gigii so this ain't how you came in though pic.twitter.com/W9IMm6YGbT— John Juan (@Real_JPIII) March 14, 2017
Some people, like us, were confused exactly what was supposed to happen here.
Some have given her suggestions about how to milk it.
@xv_gigii you better come to school tomorrow like pic.twitter.com/FdACi1402D— k (@skrtnormani) March 14, 2017
@xv_gigii @silicone_barbie come back to school with that lawsuit file— asian invasion (@animalcracklers) March 14, 2017
And some were genuinely concerned.
@xv_gigii Were you ok Gigi? Did it hurt? How are you feeling today? Except for your dignity of course I hope you weren't hurt too bad!— ☘☘MaggieMay☘☘ (@mbradleyrn) March 14, 2017
She may have ended up with a few bruises, but Giselle seems to be a good sport about the whole ordeal. We wouldn't blame her, though, if she thinks twice before ever strapping herself to a harness again.
