Michelle Obama is intelligent, poised, fashionable, and generous, which means that every time we lay eyes on the former First Lady, we lose all control and freak out because we just lover her so much. And, we're not the only ones. Michelle Obama is so cool, she seems to have that same effect on people from all generations, including the tweens of Gen Z. This was recently proven by a MasterChef Junior contestant named Jasmine.
Last month, it was announced that season 5 of Fox's MasterChef Junior would feature Michelle Obama as a guest judge. Ever since this news broke, we've been excitedly waiting to see what the children's nutrition advocate would have in store for the young cooks, and we finally got out first peek.
In a preview of this week's episode, we see Mrs. Obama introducing the contestants to her "mystery box challenge" that of course involves plenty of vegetables. Given our love for the former First Lady, we were shocked to find that she wasn't actually the most entertaining part of the clip.
The sneak peek opens with one of the young contestants, Jasmine, completely losing it over the news that Obama would be in charge of this week's challenge. She even uses tween lingo to express just how overwhelmed she is, and we can totally relate. She says, "I'm about to die. R.I.P. me. Oh my god. Michelle Obama is a wonder woman, and I look up to her so much. She is my idol." We never knew we had so much in common with a pre-teen, but Jasmine really did perfectly express how we would feel in that very same situation. Take a look:
Plus there's some bonus cuteness at the end of the clip when one of the other kid-testants balks at the idea of a veggie-based challenge even if it is coming from the former First Lady.
