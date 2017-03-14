Story from People

What's Up With That Viral "Mismatched Shoes" Photo Of Sean Spicer?

Andrea González-Ramírez
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
Is press secretary Sean Spicer trying to give Melissa McCarthy even more material for her impression of him on Saturday Night Live? Because a new picture makes it seem like he's definitely making an effort.
On Monday, a photo of the press secretary went viral because it looked like he was wearing mismatched shoes. Yep...what has the world come to, right?! The photo, which opens a New York Times article called "Health Bill Would Add 24 Million Uninsured But Save $337 Billion, Report Says," shows Spicer standing behind Tom Price, the secretary of health and human services, and Mick Mulvaney, President Trump’s budget director, while they give a press conference in front of the White House.
In the image, the press secretary is casually standing a bit back with his hands intertwined in front of him. Meanwhile, Price and Mulvaney are discussing the Congressional Budget Office’s report about the GOP healthcare bill aiming to replace the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare.
And, oh yeah, if you look at Spicer's feet you can spot him wearing a brown shoe on his left foot and what seems to be a black shoe on his right foot.
Obviously, Twitter had many questions.
But this wasn't a desperate cry for help like some people believed, or even a mistake, like his accidental homage to House of Cards last week.  If you inspect the picture even closer, it looks like Spicer might be wearing a medical boot on his right foot. Which makes us wonder why he might be in need of an orthopedic shoe.
That's something we don't know. But while we may not have any immediate answers, we do have some quick advice for the press secretary: Next time, wear a black shoe if you're wearing a black medical boot. Believe us, you'll look sharper.
