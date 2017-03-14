Story from Wellness

This Politician Thinks Planned Parenthood Is Worse Than A Nazi Concentration Camp

Kasandra Brabaw
Photo: Nicholas Clayton/AP/REX/Shutterstock.
A Senator in Kansas actually believes that Planned Parenthood is comparable to a Nazi concentration camp.
Senator Steve Fitzgerald wrote a letter to Planned Parenthood of Great Plains Kansas after learning that a donation to the organization had been made in his name.
"It was with great dismay that I received your letter that a donation was made in my 'honor to your heinous organization," he wrote in the letter. "This is as bad or worse as having one's name associated with Dachau."
Dachau was the first concentration camp established by the Nazi regime.
Planned Parenthood in Great Plains tweeted a photo of the senator's letter with the caption, "Sen. Fitzgerald did NOT appreciate having a donation to @PPGreatPlains made in his honor. Just FYI."
The senator ended his letter saying, “shame on anyone that would attempt to blacken my name in this manner.”
But his comments seem to have just encouraged more residents of Great Plains, and elsewhere, to donate to Planned Parenthood, most of them in his "honor."
Others were just rightfully angry at his comparison.
Ali Weinel, who made the original $25 donation in Fitzgerald's honor, told The Kansas City Star that she did it because he had sponsored abortion legislation,
“I didn’t go into this out of spite,” she told The Kansas City Star. “I just was so angry and knew that the only way I could be less angry was if I made a difference. So that’s what I did.”
And in case you were hoping Fitzgerald made these comments out of spite and anger (which would still not be okay) and apologized, he didn't. In fact, he later clarified that yes, he actually did mean what he said.
“What I’m saying is, they’re both exterminating innocent human life,” Fitzgerald said, according to The Kansas City Star.
We're not saying you should, but if anyone happens to want to donate to Planned Parenthood in Senator Fitzgerald's name, you can do it right here.
