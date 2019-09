The One Part Of That Justin Bieber Video We Can't Stop Laughing At

By now, we’ve all seen that viral video of Justin Bieber telling a tween fan that she makes him sick. In fact, most of us have probably watched it more than a dozen times because, as much as we feel guilty admitting it, the clip is pretty hilarious. (But, probably not for the reason you're thinking.) We hit replay so many times not because of Bieber’s brash words to the fan or the even fan's reaction to being called out. We were more drawn in by what the 23-year-old pop star was snacking on. Justin dissed the photo-hungry Belieber all while munching on a something that looks a lot like a cake pop, and we can’t stop laughing about it. Because no matter whose side you're on, there is just something ridiculously amazing about the fact that said encounter involves a piece of cake on a stick.