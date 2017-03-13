Like all viral moments, it started out with good intentions. And a meme. From there it went on to become a troll-fest against Scarlett Johansson and her role in the movie Ghost in the Shell. The internet, and the public, have been making their stance very clear on Johansson being cast to play the Asian lead character. Now, they've even taken over the film's advertising campaign on Twitter — and it's epic.
Here's what happened: this weekend, the production company behind the live-action film adaptation of the popular manga series on which the film is based, revealed a meme generator where anyone could log on to the movie's website and upload their picture along with an empowering statement stating what they "are." The prompt on the site reads "What Makes You Unique?" For example, here's ScarJo as her character, The Major, a cyborg created to fight cyberterrorism, explaining that she is more than what meets the eye. The premise of the message is to make a custom meme that lets you state why no one should underestimate you.
She is hunted. She is the hunter. She is Major. Who are you? Go to https://t.co/jGc5YZ7g2T and tell us. #IAmMajor pic.twitter.com/E8FT89WPBM— Ghost In The Shell (@GhostInShell) March 11, 2017
Well, critics of the film decided to take matters into their own hands, as Uproxx pointed out. Initiated by Twitter user @VeronicaComplex, there is now a hashtag for users to tag their troll-y Ghost in the Shell memes.
The Ghost in the Shell Website https://t.co/eqy8CpndC6 has a meme maker of sorts where anyone could "become Major" so I had some fun.... pic.twitter.com/EadKs04H9a— VzA (@ValerieComplex) March 11, 2017
Many centered on the controversial whitewashing aspect of the film. They're pretty hilarious.
I Am White. I Am Appropriated. #IAmMajor https://t.co/SrLHTgQgsT pic.twitter.com/KVzk4XAHqk— Pink Veronica ?️? (@riotgrrlriot) March 13, 2017
Beyond using the memes to bash Ghost in the Shell, people are also using it highlight other recent examples of whitewashing in Hollywood.
.@ValerieComplex This is fun pic.twitter.com/vjHvx4D76K— Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) March 12, 2017
Here's one referencing Emma Stone's character from Aloha where she was meant to be a part Chinese-Hawaiian woman.
Humor is one way to get across to Hollywood how essential it is to have diverse actors play diverse roles. And I hope they listen, because here's one more meme for you: I Am Sick Of It.
Ghost in the Shell is out March 31.
