Farrah Abraham has appeared on five reality shows and now she's adding another one to her resumé.
According to E!, Abraham, who made her reality show debut in 2009 with 16 and Pregnant, is headed to Marriage Boot Camp alongside a few other familiar reality stars.
This time around it's called Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition and won't include just couples working out their issues but entire families.
The Teen Mom OG star will appear on the show alongside her parents, Michael and Debra Abraham.
Other reality stars looking to bring their families together for all the world to see are Kendra On Top's Kendra Wilkinson, Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, and former football player and star of of VH1's Ochocinco: The Ultimate Catch, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.
The point of the show is to help families through counseling but from the looks of the clip E! shared, the show is tearing these families apart. Wilkinson is seen shouting that she can't have her mom "destroying my happiness anymore," while Sorrentino gets into with his brothers Marc and Frank Jr.
Abraham, on the other hand, isn't so much fighting with her own family but fighting with Sorrentino's. One of The Situation's brothers gets into a heated situation with Abraham after she tells him he "doesn't have any man in him." His reply? "And you've had every man in you," a presumed low blow aimed at Abraham's sex tape past.
Going at it with fellow reality stars isn't new for Abraham. Last year, she got into a fistfight with Teen Mom OG castmate Amber Portwood at the show's reunion. Here's to hoping this reunion ends a bit more peacefully for Abraham.
