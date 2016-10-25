Story from TV Shows

Farrah Abraham Got Into A Fistfight At The Teen Mom OG Reunion

Suzannah Weiss
Photo: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock.
It sounds like things got pretty heated at the Teen Mom OG reunion taping on Saturday. The Mr. Real Housewife reports that two of the stars, Farrah Abraham and Amber Portwood, got into a fistfight.

It began when Dr. Drew Pinsky brought up something Abraham's boyfriend Simon Saran had said about Portwood's fiancé Matt Baier over Snapchat. Saran's comments implied that Baier was a pedophile, according to Us Weekly. Then, a source told The Mr. Real Housewife, Abraham said, "well, he does kind of look like a pedophile."

Portwood rushed to the stage to defend Baier, and soon, Farrah's dad Michael and Baier himself had joined them, and all four of them ended up in a physical fight.

One witness saw Portwood try to hit Farrah Abraham, and another saw Baier push Michael Abraham off the stage. "Michael choked him so Matt knocked him on his ass," Portwood tweeted.
The fight continued over Twitter. "Thanks Larry & the 3 stooges I'm always working non stop and got sick but still showed up & set still wasn't ready for me — vile jealous liars," Farrah Abraham tweeted.
"Recap of reunion: @amberportwood trotting around like a hippo. Matt and another senior citizen in a small scuffle. #teenmomog," Saran taunted.
Well, this should definitely make for a dramatic reunion show.

