It sounds like things got pretty heated at the Teen Mom OG reunion taping on Saturday. The Mr. Real Housewife reports that two of the stars, Farrah Abraham and Amber Portwood, got into a fistfight.
It began when Dr. Drew Pinsky brought up something Abraham's boyfriend Simon Saran had said about Portwood's fiancé Matt Baier over Snapchat. Saran's comments implied that Baier was a pedophile, according to Us Weekly. Then, a source told The Mr. Real Housewife, Abraham said, "well, he does kind of look like a pedophile."
Portwood rushed to the stage to defend Baier, and soon, Farrah's dad Michael and Baier himself had joined them, and all four of them ended up in a physical fight.
One witness saw Portwood try to hit Farrah Abraham, and another saw Baier push Michael Abraham off the stage. "Michael choked him so Matt knocked him on his ass," Portwood tweeted.
@Teehlaboyd @SimonSaran @tmon3yy @MaciBookoutMTV @CatelynnLowell in the middle and Michael choked him so Matt knocked him on his ass. While,— Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) October 23, 2016
@Teehlaboyd @SimonSaran @tmon3yy @MaciBookoutMTV @CatelynnLowell Simon sat on the couch the whole time lol..sending love💜— Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) October 23, 2016
The fight continued over Twitter. "Thanks Larry & the 3 stooges I'm always working non stop and got sick but still showed up & set still wasn't ready for me — vile jealous liars," Farrah Abraham tweeted.
Thanks Larry &the 3 stooges I'm always working non stop and got sick but still showed up & set still wasn't ready for me- vile jealous liars pic.twitter.com/5dXpliZZDo— Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) October 24, 2016
"Recap of reunion: @amberportwood trotting around like a hippo. Matt and another senior citizen in a small scuffle. #teenmomog," Saran taunted.
Recap of reunion: @amberportwood trotting around like a hippo. Matt and another senior citizen in a small scuffle. #teenmomog— Simon (@SimonSaran) October 23, 2016
Well, this should definitely make for a dramatic reunion show.
