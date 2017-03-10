You Can Now Practice Oral Sex By Licking Your Phone

The future of oral sex may involve a hell of a lot of phone-germs. The website CamSoda has unleashed a new web app called the "O-Cast," which invites you to mimic the act of eating someone out, and then send it to a sex toy. The catch, of course, is that you have to lick your phone in order to do so.
Here's how it works: Users can perform their best cunnilingus acts directly onto their phones, record it, and upload it to CamSoda's website for others to use by sending it to a connected vibrator.
So if you own a Lovense “Lush” vibrator, you can use it to download some pretty unique styles of oral pleasure.
Advertisement
You don't actually have to lick your phone — you can also use your fingers or a mouse, but it is called oral sex for a reason. If you want to be as close as possible to the real thing, licking your phone really is the way to go.
However, you may want to take an anti-bacterial wipe to your screen first. As we know, phones are breeding grounds for bacteria, and your phone might just be the dirtiest thing you touch all day.
The recordings will cost 99 cents each to download in addition to $100 for the vibrator, if you don't already own it. However, they are free through the month of March for Women's History Month, fittingly.
Advertisement