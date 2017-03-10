The Cast Of Hamilton Donated Their Salaries On IWD

Each Hamilton program on Wednesday evening had a special insert — a leaflet that read: "We would like to remind everyone that March is National Women's History Month and today is International Women's Day. In support of all women everywhere, a group of us at 'Hamilton' have chosen to donate our salaries from tonight's performance to Dress for Success, an international charity that supports women entering the workforce. We thank all the women in this building for being here today and celebrating with us."