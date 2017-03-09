Yesterday women all over the U.S. were on strike for A Day Without A Woman. Those who couldn't take off work wore red and avoided shopping in support of women's rights, which are at risk in the current political climate.
But before there was Day Without A Woman, March 8 was just International Women's Day — a day to celebrate the fabulous and powerful women who came before us and to reflect on the work we still need to do. This year, the Girl Scouts of the USA celebrated in an incredibly adorable way.
The organization took 11 girls from New York area troops and dressed them up as feminist icons, they wrote about in a blog post. The girls learned about the women they were portraying, and were able to "try historic heroism on for size."
“Every year Women’s History Month marks an important time for Girl Scouts to reflect on the amazing women who’ve come before them and how they've shaped the world they live in and enabled them to better see what they too, can accomplish," Andrea Bastiani Archibald, Ph.D., chief girl & parent expert at Girl Scouts of the USA told Refinery29. "It’s essential that we share these stories to illustrate how girls from all backgrounds and experiences can do great things."
And the girls loved it.
“Without them, people might not be able to go to space,” Girl Scout Daisy Kennedy said of the women whose stories were featured in Hidden Figures. “Girls can be anything when they get older. I want to run my own company when I grow up!”
They portrayed incredible women like Mae Jamison, Amelia Earhart, Condoleezza Rice, and Hilary Clinton — and it was adorable.
Just feast your eyes on these cuties.
Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson, the three Black women who for so many years were unsung heroes of NASA, and whose stories make up the premise of the Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures.
Mae Jemison, the first Black woman to travel to space.
Celia Cruz, a Cuban singer known as The Queen Of Salsa
Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly an airplane across the Atlantic Ocean
Whoopi Goldberg, actress and comedienne
Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. Secretary of State, diplomat and political scientist
Madam CJ Walker, the first woman who was a self-made millionaire
Lucille Ball, actress and comedienne
Juliette Gordon Low, founder of the Girl Scouts of the USA
Hillary Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State and presidential candidate
