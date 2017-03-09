Star Season 1, Episode 11 Recap: Whoa, Baby

While Alex escapes the car accident without a scratch, Derek isn't so lucky. The activist and overall gem of a human is devastated to learn that he likely will never walk again thanks to the spinal cord injury he suffers. (Want to know what not to say to someone who just learned that he won't ever walk? "You're lucky to have survived the crash at all.") Derek tells the doctor not to inform his grandmother or Alex just yet, which is probably a good thing, because there's another major life event on the horizon: Alex is pregnant. Will she keep the baby? While it seems she's leaning toward "yes" by the end of the episode — following a surprise bonding moment with her mom (Naomi Campbell) — learning of Derek's situation might give her some pause.