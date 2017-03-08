2017 is proving to be even crazier than 2016, so why not have a "Becky With The Good Hair" category on Jeopardy? The phrase appeared on Tuesday night's show, much to the surprise and delight to Beyhive fans.
This is, of course, a reference to the iconic Beyonce song "Sorry," from her latest album, Lemonade. "He only want me when I'm not there," she sings. "He better call Becky with the good hair."
Queue the intense speculation, with many people claiming Rita Ora was the subject of Beyonce's wrath thanks to rumors that Jay Z had cheated on Queen B with the America's Next Top Model host.
The show was clearly having some fun, because they even teased the appearance of the category on Twitter using a reference to the Illuminati.
If you're a member of the Beyhive, you're gonna have the upper hand in today's game! ? @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/bUZTxDv5ZP— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 6, 2017
"If you're a member of the Beyhive, you're gonna have the upper hand in today's game!" they wrote, followed by the bee emoji.
When the stunt aired, along with less exciting categories like "Amusement & Theme Parks," "Way Back In 2015," "Elemental Words," and "In The Universal Declaration Of Human Rights," users immediately captured the magic.
We ❤ #Jeopardy Today's category Becky With The Good Hair ? pic.twitter.com/Yb1SUkosDh— The Lue Crew (@TheLueCrew) March 8, 2017
Within seconds, memes of the lyric's fleeting appearance started popping up all over. People wanted to give Jeopardy props for keeping up with the times.
When you find out "Becky with the Good Hair" was trending because it was a category on #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/mMgxJp3eZV— t sterling watson ? (@indoob) March 8, 2017
"Becky with the Good Hair" Proof that Jeopardy is now Black Jeopardy without Kenan Thompson.— Ryan Doherty (@rdoherty20) March 8, 2017
"'Becky with the Good Hair' Proof that Jeopardy is now Black Jeopardy without Kenan Thompson," one user joked.
"Who is the black person writing Jeopardy categories?" another asked.
Safe to say that people were pleasantly surprised to see such a relevant pop culture reference in the show your parents like to leave on in the background while they do things around the house — no shade to Jeopardy or your parents.
But where does it end? Are Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy next? Is The Young Pope getting its own category? Will Nick Viall weasel his way on? Never thought we'd say this, but tune into Jeopardy to find out.
