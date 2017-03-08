lawmakers: agitate for universal, affordable health care! The support is there! I got ~8k stories today and I'm a nobody with zero influence— John Miguel McCauley (@Mickey_McCauley) March 7, 2017
Dad went into the hospital when I was a kid. We had no insurance. Bill was over $60,000. https://t.co/GO2WF4I3eR— Jacquelyn Clements (@peripatesis) March 8, 2017
Here's a bill I just got for allergy testing, re: this tweet --> https://t.co/gswXucObjr pic.twitter.com/hdPanF4rXD— Danielle Capriato (@DCapriato) March 8, 2017
Insulin pump is 8-10 times that price. My daughter's birth was 25 times that price. https://t.co/5YnOT2iDzF— Steven Sundbeck (@stevis23) March 8, 2017
Even with insurance, my husband's hernia surgery cost us $2,400. https://t.co/qAdkQWtZ1P— Karissa Laurel (@KarissaLaurel) March 8, 2017
I broke my leg and it was $1000 after insurance ($2000 before). https://t.co/FSrlobDnD0— Strangely Literal (@StrangelyLiterl) March 8, 2017
My bills from getting hit by a car while biking last summer were >$600, even with health insurance, because of copays, anesthesia, etc. https://t.co/BdxAYUSwvh— Kristen Sunter (@ksunter) March 8, 2017