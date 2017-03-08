Story from Wellness

This Twitter Thread Nails The Problem With The "iPhone V. Health Care" Statement

Kasandra Brabaw
Republican congressman Jason Chaffetz solved the health care debate for all of us yesterday. If everyone would just stop buying iPhones and focus on their health instead, there wouldn't be a need for comprehensive, low-cost health care! (Duh.)
"Americans have choices, and they've got to make a choice," he said, according to CNN. "So rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and want to go spend hundreds of dollars on that, maybe they should invest in their own health care."
His argument obviously ruffled a few feathers, and one Twitter user nailed the reason.
"I wanna get a feel for this," John Miguel McCauley tweeted on March 7. "RT if you've had a health care cost that was more expensive than the cost of an iphone (generously, $600)."
As of writing, his tweet has more than 18,000 retweets and more than 8,000 people had replied to McCauley with stories of health care costs that go way above the cost of an iPhone.
So many people tweeted their stories that McCauley reached his retweet limit and had to link to his status so everyone could see the replies. Their stories should sound familiar for anyone who's had a medical emergency, or even a common procedure.
And many talk about the shocking cost of health care, even when you do have insurance.
These are just a few of the health care horror stories still rolling in on McCauly's tweet. So, no Jason Chaffetz, opting out of a new iPhone is not going to offset the cost of getting the care we need.
