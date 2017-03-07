Beware: Twinkie-Flavored Beverages Are Coming

If you're the type of person who takes their coffee with so much milk, sugar, and extra flavor that it more resembles a dessert than a beverage (No judgment!), this news is sure to make you smile. According to Food & Wine, Hostess, the company that manufactures Twinkies, has partnered with Kerry Convenience, which is the name behind some major convenience store tech. The result of this oh-so-blissful union? Twinkies Cappuccinos, of course.
This means that you won't be able to order up these unique (and probably very, very sweet) concoctions at your usual coffee spots, but if you already frequent convenience stores for Slim Jims, Hot Cheetos, and pine-tree-shaped air freshener, you're in luck.
Food Business News reports that the beverage will focus more on the Twinkie's flavor than any sort of coffee, so don't expect small-batch beans and master roasters. Instead, if you get one of these treats — dispensed from a machine, of course — you'll be in for "a combination of milk, sponge cake flavor, and a hint of coffee." Hm, just a hint? Maybe you're better off just chowing down on some actual Twinkies instead. However, the drink does manage to check off two boxes: caffeine and confection — all in just one sip.
"Hostess has risen to be the number one snack cake of choice for [convenience] store customers," Ellen Copaken, vice president of marketing at Hostess Brands, L.L.C., told FBN. "Twinkies Cappuccino not only provides consumers with another option when selecting a treat, it combines two of their favorites into one decadent indulgence."
The Twinkies Cappuccino is available now at Sheetz in the Northeast. It'll roll out nationwide in a few weeks.
Not into the idea of drinking a Twinkie? We've got you: Just a few weeks ago, Twinkies launched its own brand of ice cream. There really is something for everyone.
