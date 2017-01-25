For Better Or For Worse, Twinkies Ice Cream Is Here

If we had to pick one food from our childhoods to make a comeback, it probably wouldn’t have been the Twinkie. In fact, only a few years ago, we were ready to say goodbye to the Hostess brand altogether. And, if we’re being really honest, we haven’t had a Twinkie since the good old days of road trips with the fam. While the kid in us is happy enough that the snack cakes are still around, a new limited-edition offering has us, ahem, questioning those feelings.
SPOTTED ON SHELVES: Hostess Limited Edition Twinkies and Sno Balls Ice Creams https://t.co/b4RFR3Xkyc pic.twitter.com/8iuKAlXtCU— The Impulsive Buy (@theimpulsivebuy) January 23, 2017
Meet Twinkies ice cream. The Impulsive Buy snapped a picture of the limited-edition ice cream on shelves alongside its sister pastry, Sno Balls. Uproxx notes that the flavor will only be available at Dollar General from February until May. We’re wondering if that’s maybe for the best. While we delight in a good flavor mash-up or kooky food trend as much as the next food lover, ice cream injected with a highly processed food known for its shelf life is just plain gross. Plus, wouldn’t the texture of a frozen Twinkie be a little strange mixed with ice cream? And what about the fact that Twinkies are already cloyingly sweet on their own? Do they really need another layer ice cream to round things out? Although, if we’re going to be trying any new Twinkies products anytime soon, we’d definitely choose ice cream over that Deep Fried Banana flavor...
